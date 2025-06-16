I-G visits Benue, vows to end mindless killings

Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has promised to end mindless killings in Benue and other parts of the country.

Egbetokun said this during his visit to Gov. Hyacinth Alia, on Monday at Government House, Makurdi.

The I-G assured residents in the state that police was doing everything possible to end the attacks and killings in the state and in the country at large.

He promised that the police under his leadership would stop at nothing to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous crime in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the mindless acts of terror in the state is an attack on the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, and the police will not accept it to continue.

He further promised more deployment of police personnel to support security personnel in the state to restore peace.

Egbetokun said: “these mindless acts of terror are not just attack on Benue people but they are attacks on the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

“Any attack on any community in any part of the country is an attack on the entire nation.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian Police Force will stand with you and the entire people of state on this.

“We are going to work closely with you and in close synergy with other security agencies to ensure that lasting peace return to Benue state.

“We are aware of the vast terrain of Benue state and the security challenges it presents.

“We might not be able to cover every inch of the place, but we are going to deploy adequately to ensure the protection lives and property in Benue.

“The criminal elements and bandits might have operated with impunity in the past but a day is fast approaching when they will come to attack but will never return.

“That day is fast approaching and I can assure you that we will continued to protect lives and property in the state.”

The I-G further promised to support the state with every resources to defeat the bandits.

He also commiserated with the governor, the state government and the entire people of the state on the tragic attack on Yelwata community.

In his remarks, Gov. Alia said there was no justification for the bloodbath at Yelwata or any other community in the state.

Alia appreciated heads of security agencies for their endless support to the state, especially in the fight against insurgency.

“We appreciate you and the entire Service Chiefs for responding to us appropriately with all the support in our fight against insurgencies in the state.

“We are bleeding and we are in sorrow.

“I believe your visit is going to uplift our spirits and build within us formidable assurance of the fact that we are not alone but that you will be there for us.

“There have been an upsurge of attacks recently and we have not rested in the last two months.

“I am confident that once our victims feel your presence, it will rekindle hope in them.

“We are hopeful that with all hands on deck, we will become victorious and the sorrowful narrative we share today will become a thing of the past,” he said.

Recall that the I-G, thereafter, visited Yelwata community, met with the locals and later addressed senior police officers in the state.