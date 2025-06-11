How AHMSG is leading  Africa’s charge against stomach ulcers

By Sola Ogundipe

IN the fight against Helicobacter pylori(H. pylori) infections – the most prevalent bacterial pathogen responsible for stomach ulcers – Africa was once overlooked by global medical guidelines, but thanks to the vision and leadership of Prof. Stella Ifeanyi Smith, a distinguished basic medical scientist with interests in molecular biology and biotechnology, that narrative is changing.

Smith, a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Fellow of Academy of Medical Specialties and Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences, has dedicated her career to understanding and combating H. pylori infections, which affect a significant portion of the Africa’npopulation.

Through the years Smith has led Africa’s charge against the H. pylori menace. Recognizing that existing medical guidelines on management and treatment of H. pylori fail to address Africa’s unique challenges-including limited resources, poor access to healthcare, and underdeveloped diagnostic facilities, Smith established the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group (AHMSG) in June 27, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Group comprises 16 Board members from Nigeria and 9 other African countries, unfortunately the founding Board member, Prof. Anthony Arigbabu. passed away in 2024.

The Board members are Prof. Stella Smith (Nigeria), Prof. Mashiko Setshedi (South Africa), Prof. Revathi Gunturu (Kenya), Prof. Naima Amrani (Morocco), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo (Nigeria), Prof. Charles Onyekwere (Nigeria), Prof. Dennis Ndububa (Nigeria), and Prof. Roland Ndip (Cameroon).

Others are Dr. Rose Ugiabe (Nigeria), Dr. Yakhya Dieye (Senegal), Dr. Hyasinta Jaka (Tanzania), Dr. Abraham Ajayi (Nigeria), Dr. Violet Kayamba (Zambia), Dr. Tolulope Jolaiya (Nigeria), Dr. Abdul’Rashd Nashidiengo (Namibia) and Dr. Evariste Tshibangu (Democratic Republic of Congo).

As the founding President, Smith spearheaded efforts to create an Africa-specific strategy to tackle one of the world’s most prevalent bacterial infections. The Group brings together leading experts from across Africa and Europe to develop tailored diagnostic, treatment, and prevention strategies.

Her contributions have earned her international recognition, including an appointment as the sole African consultant for the European Maastricht VI/Florence Italy Consensus project and the Real-World Gastritis Initiative (RE.GA.IN) project, which spans 29 countries.

With 220 publications and 6,221 citations, Smith’s work continues to shape global perspectives on ulcer treatment.

As the Group marks its third anniversary later in June 2025, its remarkable journey in advancing medical research comes into focus. With this milestone, AHMSG remains committed to fostering research collaborations and improving healthcare outcomes across Africa.

The anniversary event will feature discussions on innovative diagnostic methods, antibiotic resistance, and future strategies for combating H. pylori under the leadership of Prof. Mashiko Setshedi who succeeded Prof. Smith in 2024 at the first International Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa, while Dr. Kayamba was also voted as the new Secretary General, after Mashiko.

Under the leadership of Smith, the Group conducted surveys and studies to determine the prevalence, diagnosis, and treatment of H. pylori infections in Africa, collaborating with experts from multiple countries.

It had representations in international fora, including the European Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group (EHSMG), and Digestive Diseases Week (DDW), where African researchers shared insights on the challenges of H. pylori infections in the region.

Further, the AHMSG has hosted webinars and training sessions to equip healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge on microbiota research, H. pylori culture and H. pylori treatment. These achievements highlight the Group’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and fostering scientific collaboration across Africa.

During the inaugural AHMSG International Conference held in Cape Town in August 2024, attended by experts from around the world, Smith led the AHMSG members to draft a consensus report reflecting the continent’s distinct needs. The conference also featured groundbreaking presentations from African and global experts, tackling subjects ranging from microbiome research to antibiotic resistance. A lively debate by Prof. Mashiko Setshedi and Dr. Violet Kayamba on the African enigma of H. pylori further highlighted the need for localized research.

After years of relentless advocacy, Smith and AHMSG have made undeniable impact, paving the way for policy changes, mobilizing top experts, and giving Africa a seat at the global table in H. pylori research. With continued efforts, Africa is reshaping global health conversations on H. pylori, in ensuring that treatment, prevention, and diagnosis are tailored to its realities.

Since its establishment in June 2022, the Group has made notable contributions to the field of H.pylori research, publishing three articles in high-impact factor journals, including a comprehensive review article. Additionally, the Group has organized 10 quarterly webinars, featuring distinguished experts from various regions, to facilitate discussions on advancements in H. pylori treatment, resistance surveillance, and precision medicine.

The inaugural webinar, held on December 12, 2022, addressed barriers to H. pylori susceptibility testing in Africa, with presentations by Prof. Mashiko Setshedi on the African Enigma and Dr. Christian Schulz on updates from the Maastricht VI/Florence Report. On March 10, 2023, the theme “Crossing Borders in H. pylori Management” guided discussions led by experts such as Prof. Francis Megraud and Dr. Mohamed Alboraie on antibiotic resistance surveillance and treatment strategies.

On June 5, 2023, a session commemorating four decades of H. pylori research featured historical insights from Prof. Peter Malfertheiner and molecular epidemiology discussions by Prof. Yoshio Yamaoka. The webinar held on September 15, 2023, examined empirical versus susceptibility-guided treatment approaches, with contributions from Prof. T. Rokkas and Prof. D. Graham on tailored management strategies.

Further advancing discussions, the December 5, 2023, session provided an overview of histopathology and targeted therapies, including Prof. Colm O’Morain’s reflections on milestones in H. pylori research and Prof. Georgina Hold’s examination of microbial therapeutics. The March 12, 2024, webinar focused on Africa’s unique challenges in H. pylori management, with perspectives from Dr. Evariste Tshibangu on precision medicine.

Subsequent webinars explored emerging challenges and advancements in the field. The June 18, 2024, session analyzedH. pylori as a potential superbug, led by Prof. Revathi Gunturu and Dr. Violet Kayamba, while the September 24, 2024, webinar featured Prof. Emad El-Omar presenting recent developments in microbiome research from an editorial perspective. On March 25, 2025, Prof. Jan Bornschein discussed contemporary challenges and progress in H. pylori management, followed by the May 16, 2025, session in which Prof. Arnoldo Riquelme provided insights into advancements within the Latin American Hp Registry.

With a commitment to research excellence and global collaboration, the Group continues to foster knowledge exchange, contribute to policy development, and drive impactful advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of H.pylori.

All eyes are on Prof. Mashiko Setshedi the current President of AHMSG to steer the ship further in terms of research, treatment and management of H. pylori in Africa.