History won’t be kind to leaders who ignored warning signs — Human Rights lawyer

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha — Human rights lawyer and activist, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has criticized the inaction of some political and security leaders regarding the increasing security challenges attributed to attacks by armed groups in various parts of Nigeria. He said history may judge harshly those in leadership who, despite warning signs, failed to act decisively.

In a statement titled “A Nation Burning From Within – The Growing Security Crisis,” issued on Monday, Ejiofor expressed concern over the rising number of violent incidents in several Nigerian states, which he said have led to widespread loss of lives and displacement.

“There comes a time in the life of a nation when silence becomes a form of betrayal — betrayal of the living, the slain, and future generations,” he said. “We have reached that point.”

Ejiofor described the situation as a deepening humanitarian and security crisis, noting that what initially appeared as isolated conflicts in the Middle Belt region has expanded into a broader national emergency affecting both rural and urban communities.

He cited recent incidents, including the reported killing of a family in Imo State and repeated attacks in parts of Benue and Plateau states. He said such occurrences have left communities devastated and fearful, and called for urgent national attention and coordinated response.

“This is no longer about religion or ethnicity. Victims come from all backgrounds. The challenge affects everyone, regardless of belief or tribe,” he said. “What we are facing is a threat to the sanctity of life and national stability.”

Ejiofor raised concerns over how armed individuals reportedly move across state lines undetected and questioned the sources of their weapons. He called for transparency in security operations and urged state and federal governments to restore public confidence through visible and effective action.

He also referenced local incidents in parts of Anambra and Enugu states, where residents have allegedly been forced to abandon their communities due to fear. In Uzo Uwani, Enugu State, he said farming activities have largely ceased, with residents too afraid to return to their fields.

Ejiofor also commented on the reported invitation of a local government chairman in Enugu State by police authorities after initiating a local security support measure. He questioned whether proactive community protection efforts were being discouraged.

“Are community leaders now being punished for trying to protect their people?” he asked. “This raises important questions about the balance between security responsibilities and local initiative.”

He warned that continued inaction could lead to further erosion of public trust in governance and national unity.

“A nation that cannot protect its citizens — especially its vulnerable populations — risks losing both its legitimacy and future,” Ejiofor said. “The time for passive observation is over. We must move from mourning to meaningful action.”

Ejiofor concluded with a call for a national conversation on security and justice, urging leaders at all levels to prioritize the safety and dignity of Nigerian lives.

“Let this moment awaken our national conscience. The future of Nigeria depends on the actions we take today.”