Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers suspend loading at Dangote Refinery 

Tanker drivers suspend loading at Dangote Refinery

By Godwin Oritse

The leadership of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has ordered its members to instruct their representatives at the Dangote Refinery loading depots to suspend the programming of tankers for loading petroleum products in protest against the enforcement of the E-call up system at the Lekki Port corridor by the Lagos State Government.



This development implies that if the issue is not resolved within the next 24 to 48 hours, it could result in a nationwide scarcity of petroleum products.



In a memo signed by NARTO President, Mr. Yusuf Lawal Othman, the association expressed strong opposition to the N12,500 fee imposed for the E-call up service, which the Lagos State Government is implementing in partnership with Call-Up Technologies Limited.



Othman disclosed that NARTO had proposed a payment of N2,500 per truck, instead of the N12,500 charge being demanded. He added that despite several engagements with relevant stakeholders, no consensus has been reached on the fee structure.



Part of the Memo dated June 14, 2025, reads: This is to formally address the recent directive issued by the Lagos State Government regarding the commencement of the N12,500 E-call up system for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.



“Despite our continued effort and engagement, we have not reached a consensus with the relevant authorities on our proposed N2,500 per truck charge, which we believe is more equitable and reflective of the current economic realities.



“In light of this unresolved issue, effective from June 16, 2025, all transporters are strongly advised to instruct their depot representatives to suspend the programming of trucks for movement along the Lekki-Epe Corridor until a mutually agreeable resolution is achieved.



“We appreciate your cooperation and urged all members to remain united and vigilant as we continue to engage the Lagos State Government in pursuit of a fair and sustainable outcome.”



Also speaking to Vanguard on development, NARTO’s President Yusuf Lawal Othman said the N2,500 the group is proposing is not sacrosanct, adding that they are willing to review it with the state government.

Othman also said NARTO also wants orderliness on the axis, adding that the charge must be reasonable to accommodate.



He disclosed that the suspension of operations is limited to the Lekki-Epe axis.



He said: “We support the E-call up, we support the orderliness, but the amount being charged is what we do not agree with. We are still trying to see if it can be negotiated. We are talking to them and following all necessary procedure to ensure that our members do not stop operations.

Vanguard News