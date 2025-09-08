Oil marketers to join NUPENG strike over dispute With Dangote Refinery

– NOGASA, PETROAN, NARTO issue Tuesday deadline

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Petroleum products marketers have threatened to withdraw their services nationwide from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, if the Federal Government fails to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Dangote Refinery.

The dispute centers on Dangote Refinery’s plan to deploy 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks for nationwide distribution of its petroleum products.

At a joint press briefing in Abuja, leaders of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Petroleum Products Retail Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) warned that, while they support the refinery’s success, it must not come at the expense of their businesses.

They urged Dangote Refinery to focus on operating its facility effectively while allowing other stakeholders to thrive in the downstream sector.

The President of NOGASA, Mr. Beneth Korie, expressed concerns that marketers would be forced out of business if Dangote is allowed to supply products directly to retailers.

Korie said: “NOGASA acknowledges and is proud of the refinery’s role in enhancing Nigeria’s petroleum industry. However, our members have raised concerns regarding the effects of direct supply to end-users such as telecommunication sites, hotels, and construction companies.

As responsible employers, we are particularly worried about the loss of supply opportunities and job losses that could jeopardize livelihoods across the distribution value chain. We formally requested a meeting with Dangote Petroleum Refinery to address these issues, but we have yet to receive a response.”

He warned that marketers had no choice but to consider withdrawing their services nationwide in solidarity with NUPENG if the matter remained unresolved.

“It is hereby directed that all oil and gas suppliers to construction companies, industries, hotels, and telecommunication sites nationwide should withdraw their services effective tomorrow, September 9, 2025, pending when the matter is resolved,” he declared.

Backing the strike, PETROAN President, Mr. Billy Gillis-Harry, said marketers were acting to protect jobs in the sector.

Describing the Dangote Refinery as “our pride,” Gillis-Harry stressed the importance of collective success: “We want Dangote Refinery to be successful, but we want to succeed with him. Every segment of the industry should be successful—whether it is NARTO with transport owners, PTD of NUPENG in charge of drivers, NOGASA supplying diesel and heavy fuel to industries, or PETROAN, the last critical mile, ensuring quality products reach retail outlets at affordable prices.

There will be job losses if this plan goes ahead. We don’t want to sack anyone, which is why we are crying out now for government intervention.”

On his part, NARTO National President, Mr. Yusuf Lawal Othman, warned that tanker owners who currently operate about 30,000 trucks would lose their investments.

“While we recognize and appreciate new investments in petroleum distribution, NARTO strongly rejects any plan for free distribution of petroleum products. Such an approach is unsustainable and a deliberate attempt to undermine thousands of independent transporters who form the backbone of Nigeria’s distribution network.

At present, NARTO members operate more than 30,000 trucks across the country, employing thousands of drivers, assistants, and service providers. These operations sustain millions of dependents and are supported by major financial commitments from banks, marketers, and depot owners,” he stated.