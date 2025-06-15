Ebonyi APGA Reps member defects to APC

Rt. Hon. Joseph Nwobasi

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Joseph Nwobasi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwobasi, who represents Ezza-North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, announced his defection at the Ezza-North council headquarters on Sunday.

He said the decision to move to the APC with his supporters was to strengthen support for President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Francis Nwifuru.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls Nwobasi was elected to the House in 2023 under the APGA platform.

Nwobasi, a former Leader of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, defected alongside Mr Kevin Okeh of the State House of Assembly.

“I am happy to join the APC. My decision stems from a desire to support Governor Francis Nwifuru and his administration fully.

“I believe Governor Nwifuru is truly the people’s governor. His empowerment initiatives and infrastructural projects have been outstanding.

“We want to join forces with the President and especially Governor Nwifuru to build a better state and Nigeria,” he said.

Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali, Ezza-North Local Government Chairman, said the defection showed his people had resolved to support Nwifuru’s 2027 re-election bid.

“Our people have agreed that no Ezza man or woman will contest the 2027 governorship. Governor Nwifuru is our sole candidate.

“Those joining us today do so in line with our collective resolve. We expect more defections in the coming months.

“I assure you, Mr Chairman, that the mistakes of 2023 will not be repeated in Ezza land.

“In 2027, we shall deliver votes that will surpass any in the political history of Ezza land,” he promised.

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, APC Chairman in Ebonyi, said the party was large enough to accommodate all who support Nwifuru’s vision.

He urged the new members to conduct themselves properly and respect existing party members.

He said, “Avoid creating factions. The party will not tolerate divisive behaviour in any form.

“You must work with other leaders and members in your areas to strengthen the APC ahead of 2027.”

