Drama, revelation as BBNaija housemates reunite

By Benjamin Njoku

Almost a year after leaving the Big Brother Naija house, the housemates of the reality TV show tagged ‘ No Loose Guard’ reunited with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu last night for a reunion show filled with drama, revelations, and relationship updates.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Chinwe and Zion, known as “Zinwe,” addressed the state of their relationship. The pair entered the show as a couple but experienced multiple fights during the season. Zion avoided confirming his relationship status, saying, “They can say that,” when asked if he was single. Chinwe, however, was frank, revealing they broke up in December after a series of disagreements, including a night when Zion asked her to pay a club bill and later ignored her calls. Although they briefly reconciled in February, the relationship fell apart again when Zion asked Chinwe for money and then ghosted her. Chinwe expressed frustration, saying Zion had never taken her out and that she often paid for their outings.

Another highlight was the fallout between Rhuthee and DJ Flo, who entered the house as the pair “Floruish.” Their friendship soured after DJ Flo criticized Rhuthee’s gameplay and questioned her loyalty during conflicts in the house. When asked if they were still friends, DJ Flo was clear: “No, we are not… We had a fallout.” She recounted how Rhuthee accused her of not standing by her, despite their long friendship.

Fans are to look forward to more relationship drama and revelations from other housemates as the reunion continues. The series promises to reveal who is still together, who has moved on, and who is now at odds, making it a must-watch for BBNaija enthusiasts eager for all the inside stories.