Diphtheria: Imo records 10 deaths, 4,017 vaccinated – UNICEF

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has reported that 4,017 people have been vaccinated against diphtheria in Imo State, as the death toll from the outbreak reaches ten.

UNICEF’s Health Specialist, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, disclosed this during a virtual media parley organized by the agency in Owerri on Friday. He noted that the first case was reported in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

Dr. Akinleye emphasized UNICEF’s support for Nigeria’s efforts in managing, preventing, and controlling the outbreak, describing the disease as a serious health threat due to its contagious nature.

“With ten fatalities already confirmed, urgent containment measures are critical to prevent a national health crisis, especially with the airport located close to Aboh Mbaise,” he warned.

He commended the State Immunisation Officer, Dr. Chibuzo Anyaehie, for prompt response and effective coordination of vaccination efforts in the four affected local government areas: Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Owerri North, and Owerri Municipal.

Dr. Anyaehie confirmed that 4,017 individuals had been vaccinated, and 79 suspected cases of diphtheria recorded so far.

“We’ve established treatment centres at all primary health care facilities in Mbutu and the Aboh General Hospital. We also received an additional 70 doses of the vaccine,” she said.

UNICEF’s Communication Officer for Advocacy, Media, and External Relations, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, praised the Imo State Ministry of Health for their dedication and called on journalists to raise public awareness on prevention and management of diphtheria.

UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, Mrs. Rebekah Gabriel, stressed the importance of regular handwashing with soap and water. She also called for collaboration with traditional rulers and key stakeholders to enhance grassroots sensitization.

In her opening remarks, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, thanked the media for their continued partnership and urged them to intensify efforts to educate the public about the outbreak.