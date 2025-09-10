Diphtheria disease claims 10 lives in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi

Diphtheria has claimed lives of 10 children in communities in Niger State.The disease occured in Agaie and Bida Local Government Areas of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the children were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Bida, where they gave up the ghost.It was gathered that the lives of the children would have been saved if not for shortage of drugs which were not readily available for the treatment of the kids.

Sources from the councils said that besides the 10 deaths recorded at the FMC, Bida, some lives had been lost in some communities in the two local government areas affected since the outbreak of the disease.One of the sources from Bida, said: “The figure is high because children are dieing almost on daily basis since the outbreak occured in these two local government areas.

“This is a matter of life and death and we plead with the state government to as a matter of urgency provide drugs.

to the the Bida and Agaie general hospitals to curb the spread of the disease to other local government areas and communities in the state.”

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Health Care, Dr. Mohammed Gana confirmed the development but was silent over the casualty figure.

“Yes, there is an outbreak of diphtheria in these local government areas and we are doing everything possible to put the spread under control.

“The high death toll was as a result of some parents refusing to submit their children for vaccination in the affected areas but we are grateful to various partners for coming to the assistance of the state with the provision of medicaments,” Gana added.

He added that the situation had been brought under control.