Outbreak of strange disease claims 6 children in Imo community

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – SIX children have been reported dead as a result of an outbreak of a strange disease in the Mbutu community, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state.

Already the Mayor of Mbutu Community, Dr. Leo Nwaigwe, has directed all families whose children are affected by the killer disease to immediately submit their names to the matron at Mbutu Health Centre as the Imo state healthcare provider is coming to assess the situation.

Confirming the disease outbreak, Chairman of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Barr. Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe ordered the temporary closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools in Mbutu for seven days.

The council chairman in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Dike Godspower, said the measure was aimed to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the safety of our children.

The statement read: “he Executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Barr. Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe wishes to inform the public about the outbreak of a strange disease that has claimed the lives of over six children aged 1 to 6 years in the Mbutu Community within less than seven days.

“In response to this situation, the Executive Chairman has ordered the temporary closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools in Mbutu for seven days. This measure aims to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the safety of our children.

“Additionally, children from Mbutu will not participate in the Children’s Celebration scheduled for tomorrow, May 27, 2025, as a precautionary measure.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Disease Prevention and Control in the Imo State Ministry of Health, along with health staff from Aboh Mbaise, are actively working to investigate and stop the spread of this unusual disease.

“Plans are underway to collaborate with the State government and relevant agencies to contain the outbreak and ensure the well-being of our citizens.

“In light of this outbreak, parents who have not yet vaccinated their children are strongly advised to do so without delay. Vaccinations are essential for preventing the spread of diseases and protecting our children’s health.

“We urge the public to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities as we work to contain this outbreak. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mbutu Community, Dr. Leo Nwaigwe, has told members of the community not to panic as he has made official appeal to all relevant health bodies for intervention.

Dr. Nwaigwe in a statement said: “Ndi Mbutu, please there is no need to panic about this trending child disease in Mbutu.

“I have made an official report and appeal for intervention to the Health dept of Aboh Mbaise LGA through the executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, the honorable councilor of Mbutu ward and the matron of Mbutu health center.

“The Imo state ministry of Health, the Epidemiology Division will visit the Mbutu health center today for assessment and possible solutions.

“Let’s reduce movement of children from one village to another. Do not panic, with actions and prayers the situation will be under control.”