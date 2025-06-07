Catholic Bishops blame FG, state govt for Benue killings

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has strongly condemned the continued killings in Benue State, accusing both the Federal and Benue State governments of failing in their primary responsibility to protect lives and ensure public safety.

In a statement released on Friday 2025, and signed by Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the CBCN and Archbishop of Owerri, the bishops expressed ‘heavy hearts and deep anguish’ over what they described as ‘utterly barbaric’ attacks on defenceless communities in Benue.

“These cold-blooded attacks on defenceless communities where countless have been slaughtered, homes destroyed, and families left in anguish, are an affront to God, a stain on our shared humanity, and a terrifying reminder of the utter breakdown of security in our land,” the bishops said.

The bishops criticized the failure of security agencies and political leaders to prevent the incessant bloodshed, warning that no amount of infrastructure development or regular salary payments could compensate for the loss of human life.

“No matter how well a government pays salaries or builds roads, its failure to protect human lives renders its achievements hollow. The sanctity of human life is supreme. It is sacred. It is inviolable,” they said.

While acknowledging efforts by the Benue State Government in areas like road construction, improved transportation in Makurdi, and regular salary payments, the CBCN emphasized that these achievements mean little if people continue to live in fear of violence and death.

The statement called for immediate and decisive action from both state and federal authorities to restore peace, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure justice for victims.

“The relentless attacks on innocent and defenceless communities under the watch of civil authorities constitute a grave moral and constitutional failure. This carnage must end!” Archbishop Ugorji added.

The bishops also urged security agencies to step up their professionalism and put an end to the culture of impunity.