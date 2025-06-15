Buni, Zulum back Tinubu for 2027

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Sunday said President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term in 2027, citing his administration’s recorded achievements.



Buni made the remark while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) North East Consultative Forum meeting held in Gombe.



He noted that Tinubu has provided effective leadership for Nigeria, navigating local and global challenges to ensure the country moves forward.



Buni said Tinubu introduced reforms over the past two years aimed at placing Nigeria on the path of growth and national development.



According to the governor, Tinubu’s policies and programmes need more than four years to achieve meaningful implementation and continuity.



He stressed that Tinubu’s return in 2027 would help sustain and build upon these ongoing reforms for the country’s benefit.



On security, Buni noted that Tinubu’s administration has taken new steps to address insecurity in the North East region.



He said such steps would enable residents to return to their farmlands, boosting food sufficiency and strengthening food security.



“In the last two years, President Tinubu’s administration introduced bold reforms to improve citizens’ lives,” Buni stated.



He acknowledged these reforms have brought difficulties and challenges, but they also present renewed hope for a better future.



“These policies require strategic planning and time, and one term may not be enough to implement them fully.



“To deliver lasting results, more than one term may be needed for effective and efficient execution of these initiatives,” Buni added.



Buni urged North East residents to continue supporting the federal government and security agencies to achieve lasting peace in the region.



He then called on the APC North East Forum to endorse Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election to complete the administration’s agenda.



Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno also praised Tinubu’s efforts to address insecurity in the North East.



Zulum noted that Tinubu’s government is restoring peace in the region, and the results of those efforts are becoming increasingly visible.



He supported Buni’s call for Tinubu’s return in 2027 to maintain progress in various sectors across the country.