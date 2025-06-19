Benue Massacre: Locals sheltered attackers, gave them food, women — CDS Musa alleges

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

…Says hit-and-run tactics foiled military interception in Yelwata

…All security forces activated to apprehend killers, acting on Tinubu’s directive

…Warns of dangers from porous borders, calls for urgent government action

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on Thursday made a startling revelation that some individuals within Benue State provided accommodation, food, and even women to armed criminals who carried out the recent deadly attack on Yelwata community that left dozens dead.

Speaking at an expanded media interaction at Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the CDS said local informants also helped the attackers identify the location of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Yelwata, resulting in the high casualty figure recorded in the massacre.

General Musa disclosed that troops had received intelligence about potential attacks in various communities across the state and were mobilized accordingly. However, upon arrival at the initially mentioned locations, it turned out the information was misleading, as the real attack had already been executed in Yelwata using a hit-and-run approach.

“These criminals were harboured by people in the community. They were given food. They were even given women. They were guided on where the IDP camp was located. Yet, security forces received no information,” the CDS lamented.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu has directed the full activation of all national security forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and intelligence agencies — to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“This is why we consistently urge communities to be vigilant and report suspicious activities. Security is everyone’s responsibility,” he stated.

General Musa used the occasion to urge the Federal Government to urgently address the issue of Nigeria’s porous borders, which he described as a growing threat amid rising instability in the Sahel region. He cited the flow of arms and fighters from crisis-hit countries like Sudan, Libya, and the Central African Republic, warning that these elements are exploiting Nigeria’s vast and unmonitored frontiers.

He proposed learning from countries like Pakistan, which successfully built a fortified double-layer border wall to separate itself from Afghanistan.

The CDS offered heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected by the attacks, especially the tragic killings in Yelwata and other violence-stricken areas across the country.

“These senseless killings weigh heavily on our hearts. We remain fully committed to ensuring justice and restoring peace to every part of Nigeria,” he said.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s security challenges require a “Whole-of-Society” approach, involving collaboration between the military, civilian institutions, and the public.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Abu-Mawashi, provided a breakdown of military operations over the last two years:

6,260 terrorists and criminals neutralized in joint operations nationwide

14,138 suspects arrested

5,365 civilians rescued

Regional Breakdown:

Niger Delta: N83 billion worth of stolen crude recovered; 103 criminals killed; 2,760 suspects arrested

North-East: 1,246 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists neutralized; 2,467 arrested; 1,920 civilians rescued

North-West: 1,374 bandits killed; 2,160 arrested; 3,288 hostages rescued

North-Central: 730 terrorists killed; 7,153 arrested; 1,510 civilians rescued

South-East (Operation Udoka): 440 terrorists killed; 1,677 arrested

South-West: 80 criminals killed; 1,763 arrested; 89 kidnap victims rescued

Weapons and ammunition recovered across the country include thousands of rounds and hundreds of assault rifles and other arms.

Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, reiterated the military’s commitment to keeping Nigerians informed and involved in national security efforts.

He said the engagement aligned with General Musa’s leadership vision of fostering a “people-centric Armed Forces.”

“Our Armed Forces are not just fighters, but protectors and partners in national progress,” Gusau stated.

As Nigeria continues to battle threats on multiple fronts, the Defence Headquarters called on all Nigerians to be vigilant, supportive of security agencies, and actively involved in the collective pursuit of lasting peace and national unity.