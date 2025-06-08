Barau donates N200m gadgets to victims of Kano phone market inferno

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, on Sunday visited Farm Centre, Kano’s largest phone market, to sympathise with the traders affected by Friday’s inferno.

During the visit, Barau announced the donation of gadgets worth N200 million to the victims of the inferno, as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the disaster.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ismail Mudashir, the senator described the fire outbreak as a test from Allah and emphasised the market’s significance in youths engagement and employment in the state.

The lawmaker, who was received by a large crowd of the traders and residents, also donated a Hilux vehicle, five motorcycles, a pedestrian bridge and 1,000 solar-powered street lights to improve security in the market.

“When the news of the fire outbreak reached me on Friday, I was shocked and promised to come and sympathise with you.

“We are all proud of you and this market. Thousands of our youths earn a living here.

“My office will donate gadgets worth N200 million to victims of this fire outbreak. We will consult with your leaders to determine the specific items required.

“Based on the request of your chairman to improve market security, I am donating 1,000 solar-powered streetlights, a Hilux vehicle, and five motorcycles for patrol,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the market, Alhaji Jamilu Gama, commended the senator for the visit, describing him as a lawmaker whose contributions extend beyond his immediate constituency.

“Your Excellency, you are a super senator who works beyond your senatorial district.

“I have never seen a senator like you. May Allah reward you abundantly,” Gama said.

