Avoid walking barefoot if you have diabetes – Expert

An endocrinologist, Dr Ayuba Mugana, has advised patients with diabetes to avoid walking barefoot to reduce the risk of foot injuries and amputation.

He said this in an interview with Newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Mugana underscored the importance of proper foot care for those with diabetes, noting that diabetic foot complications were the second most common cause of amputation, after road traffic accident.

“Check your feet regularly, if you feel pain or notice any form of injury, consult your doctor immediately,” he said.

Mugana also cautioned against wearing tight footwear and socks, as they could restrict blood flow to the feet.

He recommended using nail clippers rather than razor blades for trimming of toe nails to minimise the risk of injuries.

“Do not walk barefoot, as you may unknowingly step on sharp or harmful objects and injure your feet,” he said.

Mugana further advised diabetic patients to seek early medical attention for any foot injury, to prevent complications leading to amputation.