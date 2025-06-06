6 countries that allow international students bring dependents

By Adegboyega Adeleye

It is always an awesome experience to study abroad, but it becomes challenging when it involves leaving your family and loved ones. Many have to decide between studying abroad and leaving their relatives behind.

However, some countries offer dependent visa options for international students to bring their spouses and family with them.

This article explores the countries offering dependent visa options for international students, highlighting the duration of the permit and required documents, eligibility criteria and visa fees.

1. Canada

In Canada, the government permits eligible international students with an S-1 visa and above the age of 18 to sponsor dependents to live with them while studying. Canada is a popular destination because, aside from great cities, prestigious universities and scenic spots like the majestic Niagara Falls, it is one of the countries that issue dependent visas to international students with spouses and families.

The family class sponsorship visa allows spouses, common-law or conjugal partners, parents and children to join their loved ones in Canada.

The acceptable set of dependents for a Canadian visa includes a spouse, common-law partner or conjugal partner, under-21 dependent children, dependent parents or grandparents, an adopted child from outside Canada and siblings or other close relatives.

If you want to apply for a Canada Dependent Visa, you are required to get the following documents:

Passport and travel history

Background information

Marriage certificate (for spouse)

A completed application and visa fee.

2. Germany

Germany allows international students to bring dependents and the German Government offers scholarships (DAAD) that provide stipends for candidates with dependents. The country boasts an excellent education system, many work opportunities, a growing economy and a higher median salary than most European countries.

The visa permits your spouse and children to join and live with you temporarily as you complete your studies. If you fulfil all the requirements, you can bring your family members to live with you during the study period on your visa.

The family reunion visa is €75 per applicant and it should be made before submission of the visa application.

The requirements for applying for this type of visa are as follows:

Proof of relationship (marriage certificate)

Marriage license

Your partner has to be over 18 years old

A1 level of the CEFR in German- German language certificate

Evidence of sufficient funds

Proof of adequate living space to accommodate dependents in Germany

3. Australia

In Australia, the dependent visa programme was created to lure more skilled migrants into the country. The government has several visa types for individuals with international dependents, which include the Family and Partners Visas for parents, spouses (both same gender or opposite), children under 18 years of age and above but financially dependent on the student. The associated application fee of AUD 7,000 is required for a Partner visa.

When applying, you can either include your spouse and family on your original student visa application or apply for their visas once you have started your course. The visa is eligible for spouses and unmarried children under the age of 18.

The Australian Government has numerous visa types for individuals with international dependents.

Documents to be submitted for the application of the dependent visa are:

Valid passport

Completed visa application form

Proof of relationship

Evidence of financial capacity to support dependents (bank statements, scholarship details, etc.)

Health insurance for dependents

Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) of the primary student

Proof of accommodation in Australia

4. Austria

Austria is another nation that allows international students to bring dependents. The government of Austria allows a dependent visa option that provides an opportunity to unite families in Austria. This could be parents, spouses or unmarried children below the age of 18.

The visa fee for a long-term stay of more than 90 days is 150 Euros which is subject to change without prior notice, applicants should also confirm the exchange rate before making payments.

If you want to apply for an Austrian Dependent Visa, you are required to get the following documents:

Visa application form

International Passport

Proof of relationship (marriage certificate)

Certificate of criminal records

Health insurance

Financial documents

Proof of accommodation

Medical examination documents

Passport photograph

5. New Zealand

New Zealand offers a wide range of visas enabling family members to stay with international students, provided that the students meet the eligibility requirements and support their family members during the application process. The online application fee for the student’s partner visa is NZD $700 and NZD $395 for a dependent child.

Under the Skilled Migrant Category, you can live, work and study in the country indefinitely with your spouse and children aged 24 and under.

Also, spouses who are staying for more than six months can apply for a partner of a Worker Work Visa, which is a permit with open work rights, allowing them to find work in any field or be self-employed.

6. United States of America

The F-2 dependent visa option is a non-immigrant visa that allows a spouse, children or parent of students holding an F-1 Visa to enter into the United States of America.

Children over the age of 21 are not eligible to enter as the dependent of an international student.

To get the F-2 dependent visa in the United States of America, applicants must fulfil the following requirements:

Be a spouse or parent of an approved F-1 visa foreign national.

Be an unmarried child under the age of 21 of an approved F-1 visa foreign national.

Have the financial capacity to support their stay in the US

The status of the F-2 visa depends on the duration and validity of the F-1 visa holder. A non-refundable fee of $185 is required for each international student’s F-1 and F-2 dependents.

Source: Study International