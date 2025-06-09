2025 Ballon d’Or: Top 10 ranking after Yamal loses out on Nations League

As the football world awaits the announcement of the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, the ranking has taken an unexpected turn following Lamine Yamal’s loss in the UEFA Nations League final.
With several standout performers across Europe’s top leagues and competitions, this year’s Ballon d’Or ranking is closer than ever.
From PSG’s dominant Champions League campaign to Barcelona’s domestic brilliance and Liverpool’s Premier League resurgence, the contenders have made compelling cases.
Here’s a look at the top 10 Ballon d’Or ranking as we edge closer to football’s most prestigious individual award.
10. Achraf Hakimi (PSG)
Stats: 11 goals, 15 assists, 21 clean sheets
Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions
A key figure in PSG’s treble, Hakimi’s consistency and clutch Champions League goals make him arguably the world’s top right-back.
9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG
Stats: 14 goals, 11 assists
Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Serie A, Coupe de France
The Georgian winger dazzled for both Napoli and PSG, with his Champions League heroics boosting his Ballon d’Or claim.
8. Desire Doue (PSG)
Stats: 15 goals, 16 assists
Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions
A breakout season for the teen, crowned by a Champions League final masterclass and decisive cup final contributions.
7. Nuno Mendes (PSG)
Stats: 7 goals, 12 assists, 13 clean sheets
Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, Nations League
Dominated top wingers in Europe, including Yamal in the Nations League final, while adding goals and assists of his own.
6. Vitinha (PSG)
Stats: 7 goals, 6 assists
Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, Nations League
PSG’s midfield engine. Compared to Xavi, he bossed games en route to a club treble and international glory with Portugal.
5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
Stats: 45 goals, 7 assists
Trophies: UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup
Despite big goals and individual brilliance, Real Madrid’s late-season collapse hurt his Ballon d’Or ambitions.
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Stats: 36 goals, 24 assists
Trophies: Premier League
Back to his best under new management, Salah led Liverpool to the league title, though European failures dent his case.
3. Raphinha (Barcelona)
Stats: 39 goals, 25 assists
Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa
Barcelona’s standout attacker in their domestic treble. Raphinha’s consistency and end product make him a top contender.
2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Stats: 21 goals, 26 assists
Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa
At just 17, Yamal has taken over Spanish football. Despite the Nations League final loss, he remains Barca’s brightest star.
1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)
Stats: 35 goals, 15 assists
Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions
Dembele’s most complete season yet. Crucial in PSG’s historic Champions League win, he leads the Ballon d’Or race.
