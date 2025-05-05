Why you should listen to my lyrics, not my personality – Big Banju

By Chioma Okoye

In a noisy, fast-paced music scene, Big Banju stands out as a quiet force with a powerful voice. Hailing from Akwa Ibom, he blends Afrobeat and Afropop with raw, introspective lyrics drawn from a childhood shaped by solitude and little parental support. Inspired by legends like Don Jazzy and P-Square, Banju turns emotion into rhythm, with tracks like “Ada?” striking a balance between soul and street. In an exclusive interview with TOMI FALADE, the soft-spoken artist shares his journey, dreams of collaborating with Nigerian greats like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, and even his unexpected backup plan, becoming a barber to uplift others through style. With each song, Big Banju isn’t just making music; he’s crafting a legacy rooted in authenticity and Akwa Ibom pride.

Your music is described as a blend of Afrobeat and Afropop with a notable emotional depth and a connection to the streets. How do you consciously weave these seemingly different elements together in your creative process, and what story are you ultimately trying to tell through your sound?

My music is inspired by heartbreak and life in general.

You’ve mentioned finding solace and a form of meditation in music from a young age, using it as an escape. How has this personal relationship with music shaped your artistic journey and the introspective nature often found in your lyrics?

When I travelled to Ondo state, a colleague of mine at work was a musician and I was inspired to start looking into music.

Despite facing minimal parental support in your pursuit of music, your dedication remained unwavering, fueled by icons like P-Square, Don Jazzy, and Olamide. What specific aspects of these artists’ careers or music resonated with you so deeply and solidified your own musical aspirations?

My love for my inspirations (Olamide, Don jazzy, P- Square etc) is based on their music style. Their style takes my sorrows away, I can relate to Olamide specifically based on his street orientations.

While described as socially introverted, your music is creatively bold. How do you navigate this contrast between your personal demeanor and your artistic expression? Does your music serve as a different kind of voice for you?

You don’t need to follow my behavior, just listen to my lyrics. Take portable for instance, his music is filled with wisdom yet he’s seen as a very loud person. The contrast between individuals and their work vary. Shout out to Portable!

Your track “Ada?” has already generated significant buzz. Can you share the inspiration behind that song and what you believe makes it resonate with listeners across different backgrounds?

The reason I wrote Ada was because my former area in Jakande had a girl named Ada living across my street and I loved her name so much. I think her name was what made me title my song Ada.

Beyond music, you envision yourself as a barber, appreciating the craft of creating clean looks. How does this potential alternative passion reflect your personality and your approach to your music career in terms of detail and connection?

That’s because my father always disturbed me to learn how to barb hair instead of being idle. And there was a barber shop on our street. I go there everyday to watch and learn how to barb hair, I believe my passion for barbing started there.

You have big dreams of collaborating with music heavyweights like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and your idol, Don Jazzy. What specific collaborations do you envision, and what unique flavour do you believe your Akwa Ibom roots would bring to such partnerships?

I would like to collaborate with Don Jazzy as he’s seen as a figure head in the music industry, I believe I will learn a lot from his decades of experience. And if we ever make a song together, it’s going to be a Banger

As an emerging artist representing Akwa Ibom on a national and potentially global stage, what message do you hope to send about the artistic talent and cultural richness emanating from your state?

Never give up in whatever you’re doing in life, keep on believing in yourself and do what makes you happy.

For music lovers who are just discovering Big Banju, what can they expect from your music, and what is the ultimate experience you hope to create for your listeners as they delve into your sound?

I don’t really know for now but with the buzz I’m getting, I can see that many people love my sound. All I can say is I’ll never disappoint my fans, I’ll keep on doing my best to ensure I create music that is worthy of my essence and I believe God will never let me down.