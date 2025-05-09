Visa delay: Team Nigeria withdraws from World Relays in China

Nigeria has withdrawn from the 2025 World Relays scheduled to take place in Guangzhou, China, citing delays in the issuance of visas to its athletes.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) in a statement on Friday blamed China’s visa process for the withdrawal.

The federation regretted that despite beginning the application process in February, “the embassy delayed till a last-minute visa issuance” making it impossible for the team to participate in the event.

“With deep regret, we, the AFN, announce our withdrawal from the World Relays following unacceptable visa delays by Chinese authorities.

“ Despite our diligent efforts processing documentation since February, our athletes have faced numerous obstacles .

“This includes embassy embarrassment to last-minute visa issuance that made competition attendance physically impossible.

“The impact has been severe.

“It has wasted training preparations, significant financial losses, lost qualification opportunities, and devastating psychological effects on our athletes,” AFN noted.

The federation also lamented various documentation requested by the embassy noting that there were “poorly communicated”.

“Chinese authorities frustrated our participation by claiming they didn’t have contact with their own Embassy in Washington and Abuja, also providing incorrect invitation letters and changing the application portal twice.

“ Their requirement for a special “Verification Letter of Invitation” was poorly communicated and inconsistently applied while they demanded police reports and even bank statements from all participating athletes, coaches and officials.

“We stand by our decision to withdraw as it became clear our team wouldn’t receive fair treatment or opportunity to compete,” the federation said.

Team Nigeria comprising nine women and eight men, were scheduled to compete in four events: the men’s and women’s 4x100m, mixed 4x100m, and mixed 4x400m relays.

The tournament is slated for Saturday and Sunday.

