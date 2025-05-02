Updated: VeryDarkMan arrested by police

Popular Nigerian social media personality and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

The arrest reportedly occurred shortly after he visited a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch to complain about alleged unauthorized transactions from his mother’s account.

Contrary to initial impressions, VDM was not arrested at any GTBank premises.

His lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, stated on Friday via Twitter that officers of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended the activist in the Area 3 district of Abuja.

However, the human rights activist and lawyer later took to his X handle, stating: “VDM DETAINED AT EFCC: Our lawyers, led by the head of our firm, @Marvin_Omorogbe, just met VDM’s friend—who was arrested alongside him—in EFCC custody.

Watch the video evidence showing that VeryDarkMan was not apprehended at the GTBank premises.