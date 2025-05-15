Two NNPP, one PDP rep members defect to APC

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Two members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from Kano State on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Kabiru Usman, who represents Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency, and Abdullahi Sani, who represents Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency.

In addition, a member of the House of Representatives from Osun State, Mr Wole Oke, elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also announced his defection to the APC.

The National Chairman of the APC, Mr Abdullahi Ganduje, was present in the Green Chamber to witness the official defection of the three lawmakers.