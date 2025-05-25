Traditional rulers were paid N10k monthly before Otti increased it – Abia Monarch

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Traditional ruler of Okahia autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Eze Okey Ananaba, said that Governor Alex Otti increased the welfare package of traditional rulers in the state when he learned about the pittance they received as a monthly stipend.

Ananaba, who stated this while commending the governor for what he described as his modest achievements in less than two years in office, disclosed that some traditional rulers were receiving N10,000 as a monthly stipend.

He said the governor had increased the monthly stipend to N250,000 with other incentives and commended him for appreciating traditional rulers’ role in the state’s governance.

The monarch also urged traditional rulers in the state not to sabotage the governor’s efforts to bring development to all parts of the state.

He said, “Traditional rulers in Abia State have never had it this good since the return of democracy in 1999. Despite our roles as custodians of culture and traditions and maintenance of law in our communities, we were treated unfairly by previous administrations in the state. We supported each of them, and they completed their respective eight-year tenure. Our stipends under those administrations were nothing to write home about, revolving between N10,000 and N30,000. The leaders got N30,000 monthly, leaving us in excruciating pain. The past administrations hardened their minds against traditional rulers despite all pleas for them to have a rethink. But unexpectedly, Governor Alex Chioma Otti heard our complaints and reviewed our stipends to a minimum benchmark of N250,000 monthly traditional ruler, which we receive on the 28th of every month alongside civil servants in Abia State.

“In celebration of Governor Alex Chioma Otti’s eventful and impactful administration in less than two years, I make this strong call on traditional rulers in Abia State to remain resolute and continue to support the governor’s efforts in bringing development to all parts of the state.

“As witnesses to the infrastructural changes ongoing in the state, especially in the areas Road , particularly Port Harcourt road,Aba , retrofitting of Health centers and schools, we have no other better position to take than to continue to support his administration . Politics , they say, is a game of interest, but let us continue to support Governor Otti to avoid returning to those dark days of agony.”

Vanguard News