Tinubu appoints new governing council members for UNN, NAU, Abuja Varsity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new members for the governing councils of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, NAU and the University of Abuja Yakubu Gowon University).

In February, President Tinubu dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja and sacked the university’s vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid controversy over her eligibility.

According to the statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the new governing council members for UNIABUJA are Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan (South-South), Dr Adedeji Adefuye (South West), Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir (North West) and prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku (North East).

President Tinubu also filled the vacancies in the governing councils of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University(NAU). The members appointed for UNN are: “Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo (South East), Muhammad Inuwa Tahir (North West), while the new governing council members for NAU are Dr Nkem Okeke (South East), Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala (South East), Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa (North West) and Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade (South West).