Taraba Killings: Stop violence, it breeds more hatred – CAN

The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the gruesome killings of villagers in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, calling for an end to the violence that has left many dead and displaced.

In a statement, the State CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Dr. Williams Awoshiri, warned that violence only breeds more hatred and inflicts wounds that could take generations to heal.

He appealed to all parties to cease hostilities and urged the state government and security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice while restoring peace in the affected communities.

According to him, “The government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and community stakeholders must initiate and sustain sincere dialogue that will lead to lasting peace.

“In the spirit of peace and the sanctity of human life, CAN Taraba State appeals to all parties involved in this conflict to sheath their swords, lay down their arms, and embrace dialogue.”

Meanwhile, the United Methodist Church Nigeria Episcopal Area and Mission Districts of Senegal and Cameroon have confirmed the loss of 24 of its members and extensive property damage in the violence that engulfed communities in Karim Lamido.

In a statement, Resident Bishop Ande Emmanuel said the church is mourning.

According to him, “The senseless conflict between indigenous farmers and Fulani herdsmen in these areas has resulted in the brutal killing of over thirty persons—among them, twenty-four identified members of The United Methodist Church.

“In addition, more than 62 homes have been burned down, and over 5,000 individuals have been displaced, leaving behind a trail of grief, pain, and despair.

“Most affected are The United Methodist Church Munga Lelau; The United Methodist Church Magami; United Church No.1 Munga Dosso; The United Methodist Church Bunkabu; The United Methodist Church Bunkachi; and The United Methodist Church Ngurore Jabu.”

He extended condolences on behalf of the church in Nigeria and the Mission Districts of Senegal and Cameroon to families of the victims, the Northeast Nigeria Annual Conference, and members of the Baptist Church, described as the second most affected denomination.

“The United Methodist Church is mourning with you. We are praying fervently for comfort, healing, and strength during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with all affected communities and reaffirm our commitment to peace, justice, and the sanctity of human life,” he added.

Bishop Emmanuel also called on the Taraba State and Federal Governments to protect lives and properties, especially in vulnerable communities.

He urged immediate and sustained action to restore peace and security and provide relief and rehabilitation for those displaced by the violence.

