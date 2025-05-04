Stop chasing politics for trivial gains – Olanipekun urges Nigerians

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – Renowned legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has urged residents of Ekiti State and Nigerians at large to stop pursuing politics for trivial personal gains. He called for a shift towards hard work and purposeful living, instead of relying on politics as a means of livelihood.

Olanipekun made this statement over the weekend while commissioning an ultramodern conference hall donated by Ayodele Igbekele, founder of the Igbekeleoluwa Foundation, in honor of Oba Samuel Adejimi Alagbado, the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom.

In an interview with journalists, Olanipekun praised Igbekele for his dedication to the development of Ikere and described the donation as a reflection of Igbekele’s commitment to the growth of his community. He encouraged other indigenes of Ikere to follow Igbekele’s example in contributing to the advancement of the town.

Olanipekun remarked: “My message to the people of Ikere is one of hearty congratulations. The town is producing many worthy sons and daughters, exemplified by Engineer Igbekeleoluwa. He is giving back through scholarships and empowerment programs, sharing from what God has blessed him with. We see him as a symbol of what others from Ikere can aspire to be.”

He continued: “I want to tell our people that they don’t need to live like beggars. They should make conscious decisions about their lives. Why chase politics for mere peanuts? You can work hard—hard work pays. As a leader, I am appealing to our people: now is the time to change. Break the limitations, join the progressive movement to develop Ikere.”

In his speech, Oba Samuel Adejimi Alagbado, the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, lauded Igbekele for the project, noting that the conference hall would significantly benefit the town and its people.

Ayodele Igbekele explained that the hall was named after the monarch in recognition of his transformative leadership and contributions to the growth of Ikere. He also expressed that his foundation was inspired by the Ogoga’s efforts in bringing the town into the spotlight for its historical and natural significance.

Igbekele further stated: “I want to encourage everyone to understand that humanity is the best service you can render in life. It’s not about having millions or billions before you can help others. I also urge the younger generation to avoid engaging in harmful activities such as cybercrime, cultism, and drug abuse. With determination, they will succeed in life.”

During the event, scholarships were awarded to primary, secondary, and tertiary students, along with grants for traders, totaling over ₦10,000,000.