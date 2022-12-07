…says Tinubu, Obi have demonstrated executive weakness

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that of all the presidential candidates, only Atiku has empowered Nigerians outside politics. He said the other candidates have only been able to do little to better the lots of Nigerians if at all, only because they held political positions.

Omokri said these in his 57th and 58th series of why he wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku.

According to him, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has demonstrated what he described as executive weakness when he delegated questions asked him to his aides for answers. Omokri also said that candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi is not better off.

Omokri made the statements via his social media handle.

According to him, a person who did nothing for the people outside politics will not do anything for the people if elected.

His statements read thus:

“Day 58 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Ask the major Presidential candidates what they have done outside power to better the lives of the average Nigerian, and they all have nothing to say, except Waziri Atiku. For the rest, their lives outside power has been about me, myself and I!

Let us start with Peter Obi. What charitable foundation, or endowment does he have for Nigerians? Absolutely nothing. In and out of power, his focus has been his trading concerns, of which he imports cheap foreign goods and dumps them in Nigeria, hurting local manufacturers.

He does not have an institutionalised system of helping even those in his immediate community in Anambra, let alone other Nigerians. His businesses are exploitative in nature, being that all he does is buy cheap goods abroad and sell at a higher cost in Nigeria and pockets his profits, with no corporate social responsibility.

Bola Tinubu is even worse. Outside power, he has continued to benefit from power, even as he does not use his vast wealth without enterprise to help Lagosians. He installed puppets as Lagos Governors and assemblymen, and is feeding fat from the sweat of Lagosians.

But Waziri Atiku is different from the rest. He left office on May 29, 2007, and set up the Atiku Care Foundation, which had been traversing Nigeria, spending millions making life better for the less privilege.

He has built clinics for the poor, and established a Standard Microfinance Bank, which has so far empowered 50,000 rural women.

Waziri Atiku also established several cottage industries to provide gainful, non exploitative employment to 13,500 Nigerians manufacturing made in Nigeria goods and services, including the Yola Shrink Laminate Plant, Rico Gado, Priam Logistics, Food Merchants Ltd, Adama Beverages, and a host of others.

And of course, his flagship investment, the American University of Nigeria, Yola, continues to give full scholarships to indigent students.

A person who did nothing for you outside power, will do nothing for you inside power.

That is why I invite Nigerians to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done.

Similarly, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Waziri Atiku Abubakar spoke at the Royal Institute for International Affairs, AKA Chatham House, and took over 10 questions, which he answered without reading from a paper. On Monday, December 5, 2022, Bola Tinubu spoke at Chatham House and could not take questions. Instead he delegated other members of his team to respond to them.

What Waziri Atiku demonstrated is that the buck stops at his desk. He showed a command presence, and was articulate and had fluidity of thought and nimbleness of mind. He projected to Nigerians and the world that he had the answers to many of Nigeria’s challenges at the tip of his fingers.

He also demonstrated that again on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the AriseTV Presidential Town Hall debate, where he led the pack of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, who kept on aping him and repeating his answers. Again, Nigerians must note that poignant quote from Oscar Wilde-“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”

In contrast, Bola Tinubu demonstrated executive weakness and failure to project that he is in control of his campaign and vision, meaning that he will demonstrate those same traits if he elected.

Of course, we know what he is trying to hide. His public appearances have been gaffe prone, and filled with embarrassing mispronunciation of simple words and losing his chain and train of thought mid sentence. He is obviously showing signs of age related mental decline.

The question to Nigerians is this: Can a man who cannot respond to questions asked of him during the campaign solve the hard questions facing Nigeria in the economic, security and social arena? Very doubtful. Very doubtful indeed.

It is for this reason, and others previously listed, and still to be listed, that I counsel Nigerians to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.