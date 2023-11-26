Nigerians facing hard times, extend love, kindness – Olanipekun

…empowers youths, offers scholarships to students

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Renowned legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend love and kindness, as many individuals are facing hard times in the country.

Olanipekun decried that the myriad of challenges confronting the country has led to instability, tension, unrest, anguish, pain, confusion, and many more issues among the citizens.

Olanipekun stated this at his country home, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 27th Scholarship Award Scheme & 4th Empowerment Programme of Wole Olanipekun Foundation, WOF.

According to him, the situation in Nigeria is much more challenging, cognizance being taken of our very peculiar and uninspiring economic situation over the years, coupled with the burden of insecurity that we have faced for over a decade now.

He said: “The poverty level in Nigeria today is not just scary but also terrifying, as over 70 percent of Nigerians are rudderless, poverty-stricken.

“This situation then beckons to those who have received God’s benevolence to also tap from God’s attribute of compassion by lending helping hands to their fellow human beings.”

The foundation gave out scholarships to 250 students ranging from secondary schools to university/law school education levels, youth empowerment to 100 beneficiaries, 100 aged and widows grants, and palliatives to 600 beneficiaries.

The Chairman of the Ceremony and Leader of the Senate, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, described Chief Olanipekun, as a celebrated citizen of Nigeria, a hero of Nigeria, with a good heart with strength of character, thanking him for his dedication to his community in all ramifications.

Bamidele noted that Olanipekun’s integrity and consistency as a role model have brought different personalities to him at all times.

In his speech, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, described Wole Olanipekun, as a very hard-working man, ready to share what humanity has blessed him with others.

Olanipekun commended all personalities present especially, Ekiti State Governor and Senate Leader, for honoring him and believing in him.