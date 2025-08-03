Abandoned Hospital: Ekiti Monarch woos Oyebanji for intervention

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, Oba Adejimi Alagbado, has called on the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, to, as a matter of urgency, revive the state-owned Specialist Hospital in the town, which, according to him, has been sidelined and abandoned.

The Traditional Ruler made this appeal over the weekend during the Odun Oba Festival 2025 of the town and his 10th coronation anniversary.

Oba Alagbado, who acknowledged the giant strides of the governor in several sectors, such as the reconstruction of the Ikere-Igbara Odo road, Ikere-Ilawe road, and the ongoing repair of the Ikere-Ise road, appealed to the Governor to also prioritise the health and welfare of his people by bringing it back to life.

Speaking at the festival themed: “The Crown, The Cultured, The Legacy – A Decade of Impact”, the Monarch said it drives a sense of history, which drives their efforts towards the restoration of the unity and orientation of the kingdom.

The celebration which converged thousands of sons and daughters, well-wishers, culture lovers, academics, religious leaders, among others, was held in the state-of-the-art palace of Ogoga, with every attendee clad in their distinctive and colourful regalia.

The festival also brought together different associations and ethnic groups, including the Igala and Sasa communities, as well as political and cultural groups, to pay homage to the monarch, along with displays of cultural dance and masquerade performances.

The Monarch said, “I also want to express our gratitude to the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for his all-encompassing development and infrastructural renewal from which Ikere continues to benefit. We commend the reconstruction of the Ikere-Igbara Odo Road and Ikere-Ile Road, as well as the ongoing repair of the Ikere-Ise Road. We also appreciate the work on some of our farmstead roads, especially the Imola Farm Road.

“I equally want to seize this opportunity to appeal to our Governor to please do something about the only Government Hospital The Specialist Hospital in Ikerę which from all indications has been sidelined if not abandoned by the State Ministry of Health”.

A renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, hailed the Monarch for his immense contributions, saying Ikere Kingdom has experienced monumental progress across all facets of life since his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

While congratulating the indigenes and residents of the town, he urged them to be instrumental and useful by contributing their quota to the growth and development of Ikere.

Other highlights of the festival included the conferment of Chieftaincy titles on notable personalities, such as Senator Mohammed Sani, representing Niger East Senatorial District, as Bobasua of Ikere Kingdom; DIG Abiodun Alabi (Rtd), as Fiwajoye of Ikere Kingdom; Engr. Ayodele Igbekele, as Aare Atuluse of Ikere Kingdom; and Afolabi Ojuawo, as Akorewolu of Ikere Kingdom.

Speaking with journalists, DIG Alabi (Rtd) and Engr. Igbekele expressed their delight at the conferment, promising to contribute immensely to the town’s growth and development.

Vanguard News