Slain WAEC student: Key witness testimony delays full report — Police

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has said the absence of testimony from a key witness in the killing of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade is delaying the completion of its comprehensive report.

Kehinde was tragically shot by a stray bullet fired by a police officer in the Gbagi-Alakia area of Egbeda Local Government Area, in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

At a briefing, yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, alongside the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dotun Oyelade, and the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Management Agency, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (retd), addressed the media regarding the incident.

Adenola disclosed that an interim report on the incident has been prepared, stressing that a comprehensive report would only be finalised after obtaining the necessary testimony from Odunayo Alade, the father of the deceased.

The Inspector General of Police has directed that the Command be thorough in its investigation, hence the need to obtain the testimony of the father of the deceased. The police officer involved and one of the passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident have provided useful information to the investigative team.

The police officer has been arrested and is currently in custody. Following the investigation, appropriate actions will be taken.

Adenola assured the public that the police is keeping the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, updated on developments of the case.

He also noted, “This tragic incident could have been avoided had the father of the deceased complied with traffic rules. Alade has, according to our records, been a serial offender, having been arrested for traffic violations just weeks prior.”

In response to public concern, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dotun Oyelade, assured that the case would not be overlooked.

“What Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration stands for is justice. We will ensure that justice is served in this matter.”

“The state government is also committed to encouraging regular training for police officers on gun handling and civil relations, while pledging support for the grieving family.”

On his part, OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adekoya Adesagba, expressed concern over the rising incidents of traffic offenses and the harassment of his agency’s officers.

He reported eight cases of assault on OYRTMA officials this year, resulting in injuries, including broken limbs.

“This alarming situation has led us to request security backup for our operations,” he stated, highlighting the need for joint patrols with the police to ensure the safety of road management personnel.”