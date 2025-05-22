Slain WAEC student: Why I flouted traffic laws — Bereaved father

•IGP orders probe into killing; Police officer arrested

By Evelyn Usman

IBADAN—The father of the 15-year-old boy shot by police in Ibadan, Oyo State, Odunayo Alade, has gone into hiding, just as he expressed grief and anger over the tragic incident that claimed the life of his son, Kehinde Alade.

This came on a day the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered an investigation into the tragic incident, where life was snuffed out of a teenager, by a bullet from a Police man, in Oyo State.

Recall that a secondary school student, simply identified as Taiwo, was said to have been hit by a stray bullet, allegedly fired by a yet-to-be-identified police officer, during a high-speed chase.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around Gbagi Market Road in Ibadan, as the officer and the traffic agency officials pursued a fleeing vehicle, suspected to be conveying internet fraudsters, popularly called ‘Yahoo boys’.

The death of the teenager, however, sparked widespread protest in Ibadan.

Recounting the harrowing event, the father of the teenager, Alade, explained why he drove against traffic.

Speaking, when newsmen visited his house, he said: “I take them to school every day and then, in the afternoon, if I am chanced, I pick them cack home. There were about five children in the car. While some were going to the Olatundun area, others were going to Olabidan. When I came out of the house, I needed to pump the tyre at a junction close by. As the vulcaniser finished, I entered the car to move and, as I moved, I saw a car moving towards me. I did not know it belonged to the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority.

“As soon as I saw them, I moved, but they tried stopping me and, in the process, they hit my car. I, thereafter, put the car in reverse to bypass them, but I did not know four vehicles were chasing me.

“As their towing vehicle hit my car, I manoeuvred and escaped; but the next thing I heard was a gunshot. My son was shouting ‘Daddy, daddy’ in the back seat, but I tried to caution him to keep quiet, as we had left the scene. Unknown to me, the stray bullet hit the boy. It was his twin brother who said: ‘Daddy, stop, Taiwo has been shot’.

“As I parked to bring the boy out, the policemen and officials of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority were running after me.

“In the process, I held onto one of them. People gathered and rushed the boy to the hospital, and, from there, he was taken to UCH. Unfortunately, when we got there, he gave up the ghost.”

When asked whether he was a suspect, the father said: “No.”

He, however, explained that “one of the officials opened the back door and saw that they were kids in the vehicle. I didn’t know they were chasing after Yahoo boys or not. I was just taking my children to school.

“It was his elder brother that was writing his WAEC, the one that was shot was in SS1 and would have been 14 by November 26,” he lamented.

Separated from wife 7 years ago

He also revealed that he and his wife have been separated for seven years.

He said: “Their mother abandoned us seven years ago, and I made a promise to myself to give my children the best life possible. I’ve worked tirelessly to provide for them, often sacrificing my needs.

“I have turned down opportunities to remarry because I wanted to focus on raising my kids. I often wonder which woman would accept me and my situation without jeopardising their well-being.”

With tears streaming down his face, Alade, who made a heartfelt plea for justice for his son, said: “This cannot go unpunished. I want those responsible to be held accountable. No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child in such a senseless manner.

“Kehinde was a bright boy with dreams and aspirations. He loved school and was excited about his future, and now all of that has been stolen from us.

“I need to understand why this happened. My son had so much potential, and it feels incredibly unfair that his life was cut short due to a reckless decision by those who are supposed to protect us. I demand answers, and I want to ensure that no other family has to suffer this unbearable loss.”

IGP orders probe into killing, policeman arrested

Meanwhile, IGP Egbetokun has ordered an investigation into the tragic incident.

The Police Chief, who condemned the shooting, promised transparency and accountability, assuring that the findings of the investigation would be made public.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: “The IGP condemned the incident and assured that the officer involved in the shooting has been taken into custody while a full-scale investigation is underway. He equally reiterated that the process will be transparent, and its findings made public to ensure justice is duly served, as he expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased young man.”

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges citizens to remain law-abiding and to channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means.

Attack on policemen

On the attack on the police officers, Adejobi explained: “The operatives, who are members of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team, FID-IRT, were in transit from Lagos through Edo State when they encountered a mob that had blocked the road immediately after the University of Benin, UNIBEN, axis. The mob, in an unlawful display of aggression, descended on the officers with stones, sticks, and other dangerous objects, inflicting serious injuries on two police personnel.

”It is noteworthy that, despite the provocation and threat to life, the officers exercised commendable restraint by not resorting to the use of force. The injured officers are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

“The Police warns against acts of lawlessness and unprovoked aggression against its personnel who are committed to maintaining law and order and hereby assures the public that investigations have commenced, and appropriate legal actions will be taken against those found culpable.”