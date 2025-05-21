Officer involved in shooting of WASSCE candidate in our custody – Police

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a police officer allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade, a candidate of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in Oyo State.

The tragic incident, which reportedly involved personnel from the Oyo State Police Command and the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA), sparked widespread outrage after the teenager was shot during a traffic stop. Kehinde was on his way to sit for an examination when the incident occurred.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident and condemned the use of lethal force in what was described as a routine traffic encounter.

“The officer involved in the shooting has been taken into custody while a comprehensive investigation is underway,” the statement read.

The IGP assured the public that the investigative process would be transparent and thorough, with findings to be made public to ensure that justice is served. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, describing the loss as deeply unfortunate and avoidable.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property,” the statement added. “We urge citizens to remain law-abiding and to channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means.”