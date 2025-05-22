Ibadan Killing: Key witness testimony delays comprehensive report – CP

The Nigeria Police Force

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN – The Oyo State Police Command has revealed that the absence of a crucial testimony from a key witness is delaying the completion of its comprehensive report on the killing of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade.

Kehinde tragically lost his life on Tuesday after being struck by a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer in the Gbagi-Alakia area of Egbeda Local Government Area, Ibadan.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Johnson Adenola, alongside the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dotun Oyelade, and Chairman of the Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA), Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd), addressed the media on the incident.

CP Adenola disclosed that while an interim report on the case has been prepared, a comprehensive report would only be finalized after obtaining the testimony of Odunayo Alade, father of the deceased.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed the Command to be thorough in its investigation. We cannot conclude without hearing from the father of the deceased,” Adenola stated.

He added that the police officer involved in the incident, as well as one of the passengers in the affected vehicle, have already provided useful statements to investigators. The officer has since been arrested and is currently in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are in constant communication with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and updates on the investigation are being relayed accordingly,” Adenola assured.

He, however, noted that the tragic incident might have been avoided if traffic rules had been observed. “According to our records, the father of the deceased is a repeat traffic offender who was arrested for a violation just weeks ago.”

In response to growing public concern, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dotun Oyelade, assured that the state government would ensure justice is served.

“This administration, under Governor Seyi Makinde, stands firmly for justice. There will be no cover-up. The case will be pursued with transparency and fairness,” Oyelade stated.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving police training, especially in areas of firearm handling and community engagement, and pledged support for the bereaved family.

Speaking at the briefing, OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd), expressed concern over the increasing rate of traffic violations and attacks on his officers. He reported that eight cases of assault against OYRTMA officials had already been recorded this year, resulting in serious injuries, including broken limbs.

“As a result, we have requested police backup for our operations. Joint patrols are essential to ensure the safety of our personnel,” Adesagba said.

He also revealed that on May 15, the father of the deceased had been fined for parking in a restricted area, urging the public to respect traffic regulations to avoid preventable tragedies.

Adesagba concluded by affirming the state government’s commitment to uncovering the truth, restoring public confidence in law enforcement, and upholding the rule of law.