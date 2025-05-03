PWD rail line crossing permanent closure now May 14 – Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has postponed the planned permanent closure of the PWD rail line crossing to vehicular traffic from May 1 to 14, precisely in the next two weeks.

The rail line crossing was earlier scheduled for closure from Thursday, May 1, 2025, before the latest extension.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed this to Vanguard when contacted, said the planned permanent closure of the crossing has become necessary to further ensure safety of commuters and motorists.

According to Osiyemi, “We are giving two more weeks for the implementation and sensitisation of the public as communique will be sent out for the closure on May 14, 2025.”

When our correspondent visited the corridor on Friday, vehicles were seen moving in and out of it freely.

Instructively, the particular rail line crossing has recorded frequent collisions between trains and vehicles while negotiating into Ikeja and Maryland, which have led to fatalities and severe injuries.

“Following a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation after the commencement of operations on the Red Line Train Service, it has become necessary to implement proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of commuters and motorists along the PWD route.

“In line with this, the Lagos State Government has announced the closure of the rail crossing at the PWD axis to vehicular traffic, effective from May 1.

“The decision was made to prevent further accidents along the corridor.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via Ikeja or Airport roads to reach their destinations,” he said.

Osiyemi assured the public that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officers and other traffic enforcement agents would be deployed to the adjoining roads to manage effective vehicular movement and reduce inconvenience to road users.

Road infrastructure maintenance, gantry installation

In another development, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, MOT, on Friday, held a stakeholders’ meeting to strengthen ongoing collaboration with the Office of Infrastructure and the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA).

The meeting, led by Osiyemi, focused on the continuous maintenance of road furniture and, more importantly, the proper installation of gantry structures across Lagos roads, ensuring they do not interfere with existing infrastructure as part of measures to enhance seamless, safe and smart traffic movement in the state.

Also in attendance were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Engr. Lateef Shomide, and the Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu.

Others were Deputy General Manager of LASAA, Mr. Gbolahan Dixon; Directors from the Ministry of Transportation and representatives from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs.