Police arrest Pastor for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Rivers

The Nigeria Police Force

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt —A 45-year-old Pastor simply known as Lucky has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Ihuaje community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Pastor’s arrest was carried out by members of a local security outfit formally called ‘ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee’ led by its Commander code-named OSPAC.

It was gathered that the Commander of OSPAC in Ahoada East council, Precious Ihuruzu led his men to the community after receiving report of the incident, picked the suspect, who is the pastor of a branch of the church in the area and handed him over to the Ahoada Police Division.

A member of the Association Against Child Sexual and Gender Based Violence, Dennis Otobo, said he had received a call from the gender desk of the state Ministry of Health about a case of child abuse which they wanted him to follow up, which he obliged.

“In the course of my investigation, I got to know that one Pastor Lucky (surname withheld) who is also proprietor of a group of schools (private) in Ihuaje community in Ahoada East has been having affairs with a 10-year-old girl in his care.

“This got to the knowledge of the parents. When the parents visited her on that Saturday in the Pastor’s house, the girl informed them of what she has been going through. That anytime he had affairs with her, he would give her N500 to keep quiet.”

“Her parents immediately took the girl to the hospital where they did preliminary investigation.

“After that level, I decided to call the Divisional Police Officer for assistance and arrest. It was in the evening that the DPO told me that they would come on Sunday and that he was going to handle the case professionally. Truly, he did that because as we are talking, the man (pastor) is in Ahoada Police station, Ahoada East.”

Otobo commended the DPO of Ahoada Police Division, the Chief Security Officer of Ahoada East LGA, Hector Ekeakita, the OSPAC and a rights activist, Prince Wiro, who is the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights and Accountability Campaign for their various roles in ensuring the suspect’s arrest.