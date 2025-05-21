Pepe Reina to play final match in Como’s clash with Inter

Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina will hang up his gloves after he plays his final match on Friday, against Inter Milan for Como where he will finish his career at the age of 42.

Former Spain goalkeeper Reina, who also starred for Liverpool and Napoli, signed for Cesc Fabregas’ Como in July.

“It has been much longer than I ever dreamed, yet it feels so short that I’d live it all over again,” Reina said on social media.

“I’m proud and at peace with every moment I’ve experienced, the tough ones because they taught me, and the good ones because they’ve made me extraordinarily happy.”

Reina played nearly 400 times for Liverpool, winning the FA Cup in 2006 and losing the Champions League final to AC Milan the following year. He also won the League Cup in 2012.

He then won the Italian Cup in the first of two spells at Napoli, and was part of the Spain squads which won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Reina also earned a Bundesliga winners’ medal in his lone season at Bayern Munich in 2014-15.