PDP to Babachir Lawal: We don’t need your validation

Babachir Lawal

…Dismiss ‘incurable virus’ criticism as ‘misguided, politically bitter, and irrelevant’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly rejected comments made by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, dismissing his critique of the party as ‘misguided, politically bitter, and irrelevant.’

The PDP asserted that it neither seeks nor requires Lawal’s validation to shape its future or Nigeria’s political direction.

The party’s response came on Wednesday in Abuja, where the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Yusuf Dingyadi, addressed Lawal’s remarks.

During an appearance on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, Lawal had described the PDP as having an ‘incurable virus’ and declared it a no-go area for any opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a rebuttal, the PDP said, “While Mr. Lawal is entitled to his personal opinions, we wish to make it categorically clear that the PDP does not seek, nor is it begging, for his support or validation in shaping the future of our party or the political direction of this country.”

The PDP emphasized its status as Nigeria’s most experienced, nationally rooted, and enduring political party, capable of weathering storms and rescuing the country from the failings of the current administration.

It also questioned Lawal’s political relevance, noting that his tenure in public office is remembered more for controversies than for impactful contributions.

“The same cannot be said of Mr. Babachir Lawal, whose tenure in public office is remembered more for controversies than for impact.

“Rather than being an asset, his political antecedents portray him more as a liability to any serious political project,” Damagum said.

The party reiterated its focus on rebuilding, reuniting, and repositioning itself for victory in 2027, stressing its openness to constructive alliances based on shared values and institutional integrity.

It dismissed Lawal’s comments as a desperate attempt to remain relevant in national discourse and urged its members, supporters, and the general public to ignore them.

“Let it be known that the PDP is focused on rebuilding, reuniting, and repositioning itself for victory in 2027. We remain open to constructive alliances based on shared values and institutional integrity, not ego-driven coalitions steered by individuals with questionable commitment to democratic ideals,” the PDP said.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to restoring hope, rebuilding the nation, and reclaiming leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“We urge our members, supporters, and the general public to ignore Mr. Lawal’s baseless comments. The PDP is not deterred. We are moving forward with a renewed vision to restore hope, rebuild our nation, and reclaim leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Damagum said.