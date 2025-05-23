Over N20m property destroyed in Enugu land dispute

By Dennis Agbo

Property worth over ₦20 million, belonging to Chief Uchenna Onoh of the Etiti-Ngwo community, has allegedly been destroyed in a renewed land dispute at Agu Ovolo, Isiama, and Ebemi lands in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Chief Onoh claims the attack was carried out by individuals suspected to be from the neighboring Umugwuakum Atakwu Akwuke community, with whom Etiti-Ngwo has had a longstanding land conflict. He stated that the dispute had already been resolved by the Supreme Court in 2015, which awarded the land to the Etiti-Ngwo community.

Chief M.C. Onoh, the legal representative of the property owner, condemned the destruction, describing it as a “clear case of criminal trespass and malicious damage by suspected youths from Atakwu Akwuke, who stormed and razed the property.”

According to Onoh, the attack appeared coordinated and premeditated, occurring shortly after the opposing community expressed dissatisfaction in court over a preliminary objection filed by Etiti-Ngwo.

“They threatened to take action, and just days later, they did. We have names of the individuals involved and trust that the law will soon catch up with them,” he said.

In defense, members of the Atakwu Akwuke community claimed they were acting on the advice of the Enugu State Boundary Commission, which allegedly directed them to approach the Enugu Geographic Information System (ENGIS) for land registration.

However, Dr. Ejim, Secretary of the Enugu State Boundary Commission, clarified that although the commission is aware of the disputed boundary, its report is still pending.

In response, the Etiti-Ngwo community has called on the Boundary Commission to release the outcome of its findings, which have been pending since September 2024, and urged ENGIS to suspend all land registration activities in the contested area until a formal directive is issued.