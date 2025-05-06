Over 300 Nigerians sign petition urging Govt to address teen vaping concerns

By Nnasom David

Over 300 Nigerians have signed a petition calling on the government to take urgent action to address the growing use of e-cigarettes and flavoured vape products among teenagers.

Titled “Keep Vapes Away from Nigerian Kids,” the petition is part of the World No Tobacco Day 2025 campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the health risks associated with youth vaping and advocate for stronger protective regulations.

At a press briefing organized by Voices for Tobacco, a coalition of tobacco control advocates, speakers expressed concern over the increasing appeal of flavoured nicotine products to younger demographics. Common flavours such as strawberry, mint, and mango, coupled with sleek packaging, have been identified as factors contributing to youth experimentation.

Health professionals in attendance reiterated that e-cigarettes and heated tobacco devices contain substances like nicotine and formaldehyde, which are linked to various health risks including respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Participants emphasized the need for improved regulation, citing studies suggesting that a significant number of young Nigerians are exposed to or experimenting with tobacco products. The group also noted gaps in enforcement of existing laws that prohibit tobacco sales to individuals under the age of 18.

Nimat Labaika, President of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kwara State Chapter, stated, “We must act now to protect the health of our children by ensuring these products are not easily accessible to them.”

Several parents at the event called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to introduce or enforce clearer guidelines banning the sale of tobacco-related products to minors.

The Voices for Tobacco coalition urged the government to:

Strengthen enforcement of the legal age restriction on tobacco sales;

Introduce regulations to control the marketing of flavoured tobacco and vape products;

Impose appropriate penalties on those found violating these laws.

The petition remains open online, with organisers encouraging more Nigerians to lend their voices in support of greater youth protection from harmful tobacco products.