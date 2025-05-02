Onitsha Drug Market: Rights group decries trader hardship, demands Soludo’s intervention

Gov Soludo

By Jeff Agbodo

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), a human rights organization, has raised alarm over the economic and public health crises resulting from the continued closure of the Onitsha Drug Market by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Minister of Health, the Director-General of NAFDAC, and Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, Intersociety described the 90-day market closure as punitive and harmful, particularly to traders and the general public who rely on the market for access to essential medicines.

Chairman of Intersociety, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, condemned NAFDAC’s recent actions in the market, describing them as “harsh, extortionist, and lacking transparency.” He said the agency has imposed unjust levies on traders, including a ₦700,000 “Poor Storage Fee” per shop, ₦200,000 per packing store, and ₦200,000 penalty per unregistered imported drug brand.

“These fees are not only arbitrary but also designed to exploit traders who are already grappling with tough economic realities,” Umeagbalasi stated. “We demand an immediate reversal of all these conditions and a full refund to traders who have already been coerced into making payments.”

Intersociety also revealed that investigations carried out by its field team on April 30, 2025, showed that the bank account traders were instructed to pay into is not a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) account, as claimed by NAFDAC, but a corporate account belonging to the agency. The group is now calling for full disclosure of the funds collected and their use.

Furthermore, Intersociety is demanding the immediate reopening of the Onitsha Drug Market and a thorough investigation into NAFDAC’s operations in the region. The organization has also called for the removal and investigation of Dr. Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director in the South East, along with all officials involved in the enforcement operation.

In a related development, the group condemned the killing of a female teacher, Mrs. Chioma Okeke, by operatives of the Anambra State-owned security outfit, Agunechemba.

“Mrs. Okeke, a Chemistry teacher and mother of four, was shot dead on April 15, 2025, at Ibeto Junction, Nnewi, by an operative identified as Chinedu. We demand that the officer be brought to justice and that the state government speaks out forcefully against this extrajudicial killing,” Umeagbalasi stated.

Intersociety is urging Governor Soludo to take immediate action to address both the closure of the drug market and rising concerns over the conduct of state security operatives. According to the group, these issues are eroding public trust and exacerbating economic hardship in the state.