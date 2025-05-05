Ondo LG grader crushes mother, child to death

Ondo map

— Council chairman mourns

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Anxiety gripped the agrarian Ute community in Ose council area of Ondo state as a mother and her child were crushed to death by the council’s grader.

Sources said that a tragic incident occured along the Olujewu–Igbatoro road, in the community.

According to the source, the mother and her child met their untimely death while on their way to the farm that early morning.

He said that the unfortunate incident occurred as a result of brake failure in a grader owned by the local government and deployed for road rehabilitation under our rural development programme.

In a swift response, the chairman of the local government, Clement Kolapo Ojo, has described the death of the victims as sad.

Ojo expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate deaths and extended condolences to the grieving family.

He said in a statement that “The tragic accident, which occurred as a result of brake failure in a grader owned by the local government and deployed for road rehabilitation under our rural development programme, has brought great pain to all of us.

“What was intended as a noble effort to improve access and infrastructure within the community has now become a moment of intense grief.

“This is a loss that touches us all, not just as a government, but as members of one human family.

” A hardworking mother and her innocent child set out to the farm like on any other day, only to have their lives cut short in the most heartbreaking way.

” No words can adequately express the sadness and regret we feel as a government and as a people.

“As soon as the incident was reported, officials from Ose Local Government promptly visited the scene to offer condolences to the grieving family, stand in solidarity with the Ute community, and assess the situation directly.

” This visit was not merely symbolic; it was a sincere act of compassion and responsibility.

“I want to assure the entire community that we are not taking this matter lightly.

” We have commenced a full investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure, and we are reviewing all safety protocols to ensure that such a devastating occurrence never repeats itself. The safety of our people will always be a top priority.

Then chairman said that “We recognise the unimaginable pain this has caused the immediate family, and we are committed to providing support—emotionally, morally, and where necessary, materially.

“Their grief is our grief, and their pain is one we share collectively as a community.

Ojo extended the council’s “deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the entire Ute community.