NSF Gateway Games: Delta swimmer, Opute breaks 16-yr record in 200m butterfly final

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

Delta State swimmer, Clinton Opute, put up a splendid performance in the men’s 200 metres butterfly final swimming event at the ongoing National Sports Festival, NSF, tagged “Gateway Games 2024” to shatter a 16-year national record in the men’s 200m butterfly final.

His 2:10:8 seconds time shot him to the gold podium, and a new national record after an incredible swim.

The swimming community is buzzing with excitement over Opute’s achievement, which significantly lowered the previous record of 2:13.1 seconds, set back in 2006.

Speaking shortly after his feat at the MKO Abiola Stadium’s Swimming Pool Arena on Thursday, Opute was surprised to know that he has broken a 16-year festival record.

“I didn’t know I broke the record,” he said.

However, upon confirmation, he felt a surge of hunger to do more, saying “Immediately I confirmed I broke the national record, I felt more hunger to do more.

“God has been faithful, and my coach has been doing a great job.”

For Opute, being a national record holder is a greater achievement than winning the gold medal.

“It feels great to be a national record holder than the gold medal,” he said.

However, his ultimate goal is to bring home a podium finish for Nigeria at the Olympics.

“My aim is for the Olympics; we need the right investment in our sports to get a podium finish globally.”

Opute’s achievement is proof of his hard work and dedication to the sport.

Recall that he was part of the swimming quartet that won Nigeria’s first medal after 33 years in the men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:26.01 at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

The new national record set by Opute is subject to ratification by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation.

However, his achievement has set a new benchmark for Nigerian swimmers, and has raised hopes for a podium finish at the Olympics.

