13-yr-old swimmer Michelle Ibidapo wins gold at National Sports Festival

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

Thirteen-year-old swimmer, Michelle Ibidapo, a student of The Grange School, Ikeja, representing Team Oyo, has won gold in the 1,500m women’s freestyle at the Ogun 2024 National Sports Festival.

Previously discovered at the National Youth Games, NYG, in Asaba, Michelle has progressed rapidly through the national sports system to now stand on the podium at Nigeria’s biggest multi-sport event.

Speaking after her victory, she reflected on her preparation and mindset: “Coming into this competition, I was focused.

“I had my mind on winning a medal, even though I wasn’t sure what colour. During the last lap, I reminded myself to stay focused, and by the end, it turned into gold.”

Her performance in Shagamu highlights the success of the Youth Games in talent discovery, as well as the growing opportunities for young athletes like Michelle to develop and compete at higher levels.

Vanguard News