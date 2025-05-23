NSF Gateway Games: Bayelsa maintains lead with 30 gold medals

File image

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

Team Bayelsa is still maintaining its lead on the medals table at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun.

Bayelsa garnered 30 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals five days into the festival to maintain a comfortable lead.

The official medals table of the NSF tagged ‘Gateway Games 2024’ indicated that Delta is second with 21 gold, nine silver and 26 bronze medals.

The table also showed that Rivers is third with 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Team Oyo occupies the fourth position with 10 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals, while Lagos completes the first five with nine gold, nine silver and 18 bronze.

A total of 420 medals have so far been won by states participating in the sports fiesta.

