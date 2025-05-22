22nd NSF: We’re not carried away by medals haul – Igali, Bayelsa Sports Commissioner

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

Inspite of their commanding lead at the National Sports Festival, NSF, medals table, Bayelsa State the Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali has said they were carried away, but focused.

Also, he said it is still roo early to assume that Bayelsa is winning the games, tagged “Gateway Games 2024”, in Abeokuta.

Igali was reacting to their current position on the medals table when he said the Games were barely four days old and still have nine or 10 more to go.

He said, “Bayelsa is here to compete with the perennial winners of the festival, Delta, Edo, hosts state, Rivers, Oyo and their likes.

“We’re not being carried away. But I must tell you that we’re fine with where we are right now. You can only know the winning state when the Games remain three to four days to end.

“The competition is very fair, it doesn’t look like one state is going to run away with 20 gold medals here.

“Here at fhe swimming, I see Ogun doing very well, Delta is also doing well, and Bayelsa also following in their trail. A few other states also getting medals.

“As Commissioner for Sports in Bayelsa State, I must say that I am the luckiest commissioner. I’ve been commissioner for six years now and this is my third stint as a commissioner for Sports.

“I’ve never gone to my governor with a memo where he cuts down one Naira. The governor was a former Commissioner for Sports in Bayelsa State, so he understands what it takes to run sports.”