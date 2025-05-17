Nigeria can’t slide into one-party state – APC scribe

seeks unity in Osun APC to dislodge PDP

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Secretary, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru has disclosed that Nigeria cannot become a one party, saying the opposition is only threatened by the APC’s effectiveness.

This is as he called on APC chieftains and members in Osun State to be united in a bid to dislodge Governor Ademola Adeleke from office next year.

Speaking with newsmen after receiving some PDP members into the APC in Osogbo at the weekend, the former Senator said the constitution of Nigeria guaranteed free political association and method of vying for elective offices.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is threatened by its internal politicking and blamed President Bola Tinubu and the APC for its crisis.

“By Constitutional provision, it is not possible for Nigeria to be one party state, because section 221 of the constitution allows people to vie for offices with the instrumentality of political parties and there are procedures for the registration of political parties.

“If PDP today believed they have become that they are so weakened and battered that the party is no longer a mechanism for elections, they should go and register as another political entity, but as far as I am concerned we are committed to building a party that is virile that resonate with the masses of Nigeria people”.

While calling on party members in Osun State to remain united, he stressed the need for continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s courageous steps towards setting the nation positive growth and economic development.

“We want the party members and leaders to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.In the last two years, the President has shown courageous leadership and set the nation towards positive growth and economic developmen from which the country has been receiving applause even from International rating and international economic organisations”.

On the Governor Adeleke administration, he adds, “we want our members to continue to work towards getting back the state from the present leadership because the government can’t benefit the Osun people, the government has failed in so many sectors like the education, health sector and Agriculture.

“The quantum increase in the allocation of the state has not actually reflected in terms of qualitative governance in Osun State. Our party stalwarts should come together and ensure that come 2026, our party APC take over the leadership of the state, and in 2027, vote en masse for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.