NAPTIP warns students on changing human trafficking tactics

Mrs Binta Adamu-Bello, Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has raised alarm over the evolving dynamics of human trafficking.

She called on students in Edo to take a firm stand against it.

Adamu-Bello made the remarks on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Anti-Human Trafficking Students Vanguard Clubs at Pioneer Education Centre and NICOWA in Benin.

The inauguration was part of the School Anti-Trafficking Education and Advocacy Project (STEAP), a collaborative initiative between NAPTIP and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Represented by Mr Josiah Emerole, NAPTIP’s Director of Intelligence, Research, and Programme Development, the DG described human trafficking as modern-day slavery targeting young Nigerians, especially in vulnerable communities.

“Human trafficking is no longer what it used to be. It is now disguised in many forms, from fake job offers to fraudulent promises of education or travel abroad,” she warned.

Adamu-Bello urged the 60 newly inaugurated student vanguard members across the two schools to take their roles seriously.

“Please don’t treat this as a mere ceremony. You are now vanguards in this fight. Be alert and ready to resist traffickers who approach you with offers that are too good to be true,” she said.

She advised students to ensure all travels were properly documented and to avoid secrecy, which traffickers often use to lure victims.

“If anyone offers to take you abroad and tells you not to inform your parents, that’s a red flag. Ask questions. Stay informed,” she added.

Mrs Kehinde Akomolafe, NAPTIP’s Director of Public Enlightenment, emphasised the students’ role as messengers in their schools and communities.

“You’re now ambassadors. Take this message everywhere, your classrooms, homes, churches, and social media platforms. It is how we build a chain of resistance,” she said.

Mr Sam Offiah, Zonal Commander of NAPTIP in Benin, reminded students that their commitment would be monitored through regular follow-up visits.

“We are not just inaugurating this club and walking away. We’ll be checking back to see how you’re progressing,” he stated.

Rhoda Dia-Johnson, ICMPD’s West Africa Regional Representative, urged students to share the information with peers.

“What we are sharing with you today can save a life. It might be your friend, your neighbour, your sibling. Spread the word,” she urged.

Mrs Kate Oniawu, Chief Inspector of Education in Oredo Local Government Area and representative of the Edo State Commissioner for Education advised students to focus on their education and remain cautious.

“Face your studies. Don’t allow anyone to deceive you with promises of quick wealth abroad,” she cautioned.

Mrs Esther Momodu, Principal of NICOWA Secondary School, praised the initiative as a timely intervention.

“Pair this progress with purpose, knowledge, wisdom, and truth. You now have a duty to protect yourselves and others from exploitation,” she told the students.