N50bn Earned Allowances: Crisis brews in varsities as SSANU, NASU reject sharing formula

— Warn FG of creating dichotomy between teaching, non teaching staff

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — ANOTHER round of crisis is brewing in Federal Universities and inter University centers following the rejection of the sharing formula of the N50 billion Earned Allowances by the Joint Action Committee, JAC of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU.

The N50 billion Earned Allowances recently approved by the Federal Government is to be shared among the university based unions which include SSANU, NASU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

The JAC of SSANU and NASU has raised the alarm that 80 percent of the money has been allocated to ASUU leaving a paltry 20 percent to the other three unions to share.

In a statement on Sunday titled: “Unjust distribution of the approved N50 billion for university unions,” signed by the JAC Chairman and President of SSANU, Comrade Mohamed Ibrahim and the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, the two unions expressed displeasure over the sharing formula.

They described it as lopsided and grossly unfair, provocative, totally unacceptable, and capable of creating industrial disharmony, thereby further accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian Universities.

The statement read: “The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) expresses its deep displeasure, outrage and firm rejection of the recent distribution formula adopted for the disbursement of the N50 billion Naira approved by the Federal Government for University based unions.

“We have received, with utter disappointment, the information that 80% of the sum has been allocated solely to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), while the remaining 20% is expected to be shared among SSANU, NASU and NAAT.

“This lopsided arrangement is grossly unfair, provocative, totally unacceptable, and capable of creating industrial disharmony, thereby further accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian Universities.

“Non-Teaching staff of Nigeria Universities are not second-class citizens but are critical stakeholders who contribute immensely to the day-to-day functioninality, administrative efficiency, research excellence, technical operations, and overall development of the Nigerian Universities system.”

They said that the latest attempt to diminish their role and worth through the alleged inequitable distribution is an injustice that we will not accept in silence.

“We wish to make it clear that this is not a contest of supremacy among unions. Rather, it is about fairness, recognition, and the equitable treatment of all workers who form the backbone of the Nigerian University system,” they said.

They contended that According to the a harmonious and productive academic environment can only be achieved when all stakeholders are treated with respect, dignity, equity, and fairness.

According to the statement: “It is unnecessary to remind the government of the essential and pivotal roles played by Non-Teaching staff (and which we will continue to play) in stabilizing the Nigeria University system. The Government and its agencies are fully aware of the invaluable contributions of SSANU and NASU in ensuring the stability, functionality and excellence of our Universities.

“Their decisions should, therefore, reflect this understanding and uphold the principles of equity and justice.

“We strongly urge the Federal Government to immediately review and reverse the recommended allocation formula, as going ahead with this unfair distribution will only breed avoidable resentment and trigger widespread industrial disharmony something the University system can ill afford at this critical time.

“SSANU and NASU stand united in demanding justice, fairness, and a recognition of our rightful place in the University community.

“We will not fold our arms while our rights are trampled and our members are treated with disdain.

“The time to correct this injustice is now a stitch in time saves nine!,” the statement concluded.