Motorists stranded as Mokwa bridge linking north, southwest collapses

Motorists remain stranded following the collapse of a key bridge in Mokwa, Niger State, which links Northern and Southwestern Nigeria. The collapse, caused by severe flooding, has disrupted vehicular movement and economic activities across the region, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The bridge gave way on Wednesday after a torrential downpour on Tuesday night, further compounding the damage caused by the floods that have claimed over 100 lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

According to reports, the full extent of the damage became clear only after the floodwaters began to recede, revealing the collapsed structure.

One of the stranded motorists, Awual Mohammed, told NAN that travelers have been stuck on both sides of the bridge since Thursday. “If the bridge is not fixed immediately, it will disrupt trade activities between the North and Southwest regions,” he warned, urging the government to expedite repairs and develop alternative flood mitigation strategies.

Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who visited the affected community, confirmed that over 100 bodies had been recovered, with search and rescue efforts still ongoing.

“Our officials have been on the ground since Thursday. We’ve confirmed that 100 people have lost their lives, and recovery operations are continuing,” she said. “It’s critical that we keep our waterways clear, and town planners must take their responsibilities seriously.”

Umar added that NEMA had provided food and non-food relief items—including rice, blankets, and mats—which were handed over to the state government through Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba for distribution to the victims.

She also revealed that 11 people were hospitalized following the disaster; 10 have since been discharged, while one woman who recently gave birth remains under medical care.

Efforts to clear debris and locate more victims continue, with NEMA working in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

The collapsed bridge remains a critical concern, with residents and travelers calling on the federal and state governments to provide urgent solutions and prevent further disasters.