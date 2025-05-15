Let’s work together to serve our people – Adeleke to LCIF

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has charged members of the Lions Club International to explore areas of partnership with his administration in a bid to deliver service to the people at the grassroots.

Speaking while declaring open the 18th Multiple Districts Convention of the Club tagged; Osogbo-Oroki 2025 held in Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday, he said the history of the Club in service delivery is worth partnering with.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kola Adewusi, he commended the club for its commitment to serving humanity globally since its creation.

For decades, your organization has stood as a global emblem of humanitarian service, selflessness, and community impact-qualities that align deeply with the values we uphold in Osun State.

In Osun State, we believe in building partnerships that work. The Lions Club represents the kind of synergy we value which is an alliance of people driven by empathy, united by purpose, and committed to action.

I therefore urge all delegates and members present to explore the many opportunities for collaboration with the State Government. Together, we can deliver even more meaningful change to our communities.

In his address, the keynote speaker, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who was represented by Chairman, Obafemi Awolowo University Governing Council, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, described the Lions Club as a shining light showing the right path for those in darkness.

He said the club does not serve humanity alone but create great bond for people of diverse backgrounds across the globe.

Earlier, the club’s International Director for Africa, Lion Adetope Tychus, charged members to embark on membership drive to preserve the culture of service to humanity globally and especially in Africa.