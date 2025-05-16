LABS student emerges IATA’s best performer in Nigeria

By Dickson Omobola

A student of Landover Aviation Business School, LABS, in Lagos has emerged the Best Performer in the March 2025 Diet of the International Air Transport Association, IATA, Foundation in Travel and Tourism with Amadeus Course.

The student, Shakira Olagunju, passed the March 2025 Diet of IATA Foundation in Travel and Tourism Course and was awarded IATA’s Overall Best Performer in Nigeria making her the 10th IATA Best Performer LABS has produced since 2012.

Chief Administrative Officer of Landover Company, Mrs Aanu Benson, who expressed delight at the achievement, said: “We are ecstatic to see our student’s hard work and dedication pay off. This excellent result is a testament to our team’s dedication to nurturing talent and our commitment to excellence in aviation training.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our star student Ms. Shakira Olagunju. Her achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished with hard work and dedication, and we are extremely proud of her achievement.”

Meanwhile, Training and Operations Manager at LABS, Mr Julian Chibuzor, said: “This achievement adds another brilliant chapter to the already impressive legacy of LABS. Since its inception in 2002, LABS has consistently demonstrated its commitment to producing top tier aviation professionals and this remarkable streak underscores the unwavering quality of education offered by LABS.”

On her part, Olagunju said: “I am truly honoured to have been able to set a high standard for future students. I am grateful to my God, my family and LABS for the achievement of this feat. Having previously completed my Basic Airfares and Ticketing Course at LABS in 2012, I knew it was ideal for me to return to LABS for the IATA Foundation in Travel and Tourism with Amadeus Course. My success today is attributed to the comprehensive training and support provided by my instructors at LABS during and after the training period.”

With its proven track record, LABS has remained a force to be reckoned with in shaping the future of aviation manpower development in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. LABS’ alumni occupy leading positions in the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.